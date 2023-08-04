Broadway star Oliver Clifton died aged 47

Actor Oliver Clifton, who starred in The Lion King and Wicked, has passed away at the age of 47. It was revealed that Oliver suffered from a long illness before his death on Wednesday.

Oliver's sister Roxy Hall confirmed the news of the sad demise of the actor with a statement posted on social media. The statement read, "My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain. His partner Richard was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM.

He had a gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace," reports Metro.

She lauded her late brother saying that he brought light to this world, to her life and positively impacted the lives of people throughout the world.

She remained tight-lipped about Oliver's illness but revealed that he was hospitalised for six weeks before death.

Oliver starred as Simba in the Broadway adaptation of The Lion King and enjoyed playing several roles Wicked, Dreamgirls and The Heights.

Oliver is survived by his two brothers, sister and partner Richard.