 
menu menu menu

Broadway star Oliver Clifton died aged 47

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Broadway star Oliver Clifton died aged 47
Broadway star Oliver Clifton died aged 47

Actor Oliver Clifton, who starred in The Lion King and Wicked, has passed away at the age of 47. It was revealed that Oliver suffered from a long illness before his death on Wednesday.

Oliver's sister Roxy Hall confirmed the news of the sad demise of the actor with a statement posted on social media. The statement read, "My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain. His partner Richard was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM.

He had a gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace," reports Metro.

She lauded her late brother saying that he brought light to this world, to her life and positively impacted the lives of people throughout the world.

She remained tight-lipped about Oliver's illness but revealed that he was hospitalised for six weeks before death.

Oliver starred as Simba in the Broadway adaptation of The Lion King and enjoyed playing several roles Wicked, Dreamgirls and The Heights.

Oliver is survived by his two brothers, sister and partner Richard.

More From Entertainment:

Zachary Levi clarifies comments regarding SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions

Zachary Levi clarifies comments regarding SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions
Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca – Mark Margolis passes away at 83

Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca – Mark Margolis passes away at 83
Rita Wilson celebrates son Chet Hanks' birthday with touching Instagram post

Rita Wilson celebrates son Chet Hanks' birthday with touching Instagram post
Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches

Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches
Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss
Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display video

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display
Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding