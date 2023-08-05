50 Cent swoons over 'sexy' Helen Mirren

50 Cent also dig Helen Mirren's 'confidence'

50 Cent has shared his crush's name: 78-year-old Helen Mirren, adding age is just a number.

In a chat with Men's Health, the Candy Shop rapper revealed he first set his eyes on the septuagenarian at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2017.

"She's sexy," he continued. "She'll look at you, and you go, 'Oh, ****!' Like, look, I don't care how old she get. I don't give a **** what nobody says, she's sexy."

It's not the first time the Power star confessed his feelings about Mirren.

In a 2018 Conan interview, he recalled his fangirl moment at the film festival, "I just saw her in the south of France and she just looked at me and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes," adding, "For real. It's a different thing. Like old Hollywood is rich, but it's another thing. It's this confidence thing from being tested and proven."

Sensing his admiration, the host cheekily posed a question that would he date the veteran actor if her hubby went out of the picture



"As long as [Hackford's] alive, I wouldn't say yes," the In Da Club rapper responded.

"It's not right, because you know what? I don't want nobody waiting for me to be knocked off in a crash or something, you know what I mean?" he explained. "It's just not the right thing to do."