Rami Malek 'enjoys' life after 'breaking up' with Lucy Boynton

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek were reportedly no more together
From on-screen couple to real-life cuties, Rami Malek is reportedly happy after parting ways with Lucy Boynton, who he dated for five years.

The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars' romance hit a roadblock as the distance grew between the pair with time.

The latest hint was the 29-year-old arrival at Wimbledon last month sans the Mr. Robot star, which fueled the rumours as the pair were not seen together in pictures since February.

When the pair swooned over each other at the 2022 Wimbledon
Now, the birds chirped to The Sun that “Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare."

The insiders continued, "They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work."

Amid the breakup, the Bond villain has found solace with his close friends.

“Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself," adding, "He asked Emma to join him to watch Bruce at BST last month and they had a great time. Rami is enjoying life and living it up.”

The duo has gone their separate ways, but earlier, their love was as strong as the winds, which was attested by the 42-year-old's Oscar acceptance speech in 2019.

“Lucy Boynton — you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart," he said at the time.

