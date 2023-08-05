Offset speaks out against Kai Cenat arrest after Union Square riot

Kai Cenat is the most popular streamer on Twitch

Offset is weighing in on the Kai Cenat fiasco on Union Square Manhattan, as he blasted the authorities for arresting him for rewarding his fans.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the former Migos member opined, "How you lock Kai up for giving back to his fans….New York be trippin!!!."

The Clout rapper's reaction comes amidst the riot in Union Park Square, Manhattan, which gave an impression of a battle scene on Friday afternoon.

This was when streamer Cenat, along with YouTuber Fanun, announced free giveaways of Playstations, PCs, keyboards, gaming chairs, headphones and more, per NBC News.



But the internet celebrity, who was known for his antics, did not inform the authorities about his event nor seek a city permit, according to a CBS affiliate.

Soon, throngs of crowd gathered in the square, mostly young men, as news of the event spread like wildfire on social media.

When Cenat was reported to reach the spot, he was instantly mobbed by 2,000 overexcited crowd, BBC reports.

In the sea of cheering fans, skirmishes started within and between some crowd members and the police.

It was unclear what triggered them, but the disturbance was seen to occur at 3:30 p.m., when half an hour was left on the scheduled timing of the giveaway, i.e., 4pm, as per NBC New York.

Garbage, bottles, and chairs were thrown at the authorities as some removed the barriers around the perimeter.

To quell the unruly mob, the NYPD was forced to order the height level of police mobilisation, with some 1,000 officers being called on to contain the volatile situation.

"As the crowd grew, our response grew," the police chief Jeffrey Maddrey said.

"A lot of these young people, they were not following our orders. They really wanted to see this influencer. It got to the point where we were able to get the influencer out and, at that point, we were trying to take control of the scene."

Image Credits:The New York Post

He continued, "We have encountered things like this before, but never to this level of dangerousness, where young people would not listen to our commands."

"You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools from the construction trade."

Amid the chaos, the celebrity live-streamed to his 20 million followers as he was in his vehicle attempting to exit the overran Union Square.

"They're throwing tear gas out there," he continued. "We're not going to do nothing until it's safe. Everybody for themselves, because it's a war out there man."

The New York Post reported that the situation was under control after three hours of anarchy.

The NYPD boss said 66 people, including Cenat, were arrested. While several officers were injured in the commotion, with a 17-year-old in the crowd hospitalised.



Image Credits: The New York Post

The officials said the mega-popular streamer would be at least charged with two counts, including inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

It is unknown whether the reportedly most-subscribed streamer on Twitch gave any of the gadgets he promised at the riotous event.