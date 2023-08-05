Emily Blunt open to 'A Quiet Place III' under two specific conditions

Emily Blunt recently provided an update on the potential third installment of the A Quiet Place franchise, following the success of A Quiet Place Part II in February 2022.

Paramount had already given the green light for a third part, scheduled for release in 2025. Blunt has now revealed that discussions about the story are underway, but she has a condition for her return to the universe.

In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Blunt expressed that she's keen on reprising her role in A Quiet Place Part III only if "John Krasinski returns as the director" and "Cillian Murphy joins as her co-star" once again.

Blunt stressed the significance of maintaining the core team that played a pivotal role in the series' achievements.

During a rooftop chat with John and Cillian, Blunt shared her thoughts, saying, "I think it would have to be that we all do it together, I don't want it to be a different director if we did it again."

John Krasinski's involvement in the franchise extends beyond acting; he directed the first movie and significantly contributed to its screenplay. In the sequel, he resumed his role as the director, focusing on the opening scenes, while Blunt's character took the lead. The second installment further explored Blunt's character's journey and introduced Cillian Murphy's character.

Paramount Pictures and John Krasinski have officially confirmed the production of the third installment. Although Emily Blunt's return is uncertain at this point, the studio appears dedicated to continuing the franchise's successful journey.