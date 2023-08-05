Britney Spears exes to get back at singer after bombshell memoir release

Britney Spears’ insecure exes, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell, are reportedly planning to get back at the controversial singer in case she discloses their secrets in her memoir.

The Toxic singer's highly anticipated autobiography, The Women in Me, is set to be released on October 4th, after facing a four-month delay post Timberlake and Farrell threated to sue her if she spills any details of their relationship.

As per a report published by The Sun, the lawyers of Spears’ former lovers urged the popstar to give them a copy of her book ahead of the release so to check if it still contains any passage about any of the men.

Now, it is being claimed by Life & Style that they still feel threated by her book and will share their side of the story if Spears chooses to expose their secrets.

"Britney’s furious; she poured her heart out telling everything about how she was treated by her exes. Now she’s being forced to remove certain things," the insider told the publication.

While noting that Spears has no plans to conceal any detail of her past romances, the insider said, "Colin and Justin are ready to fight back even more, if they have to.”

"They’ll get their sides of the story out," the tipster said, adding that there is a possibility they would go for sit-down interviews to clear their image if Spears drag them through dirt.

Warning the singer, the insider said, "Justin and Colin are each prepared to protect their reputations, and it won’t be good for Britney.”