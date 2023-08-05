Prince Harry’s finances are ‘going the way of Prince William hairline’

Royal experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry for having his entire financial future go in the ‘way of Prince William’s hairline’.



She broke down everything in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, Ms Moir said, “It’s strange to think that their ‘near catastrophic’ run-in with the paparazzi in New York took place less than two months ago, because so much has happened since then.”

“Their Spotify deal has gone the way of Prince William hairline (and increasingly Harry’s too); their Netflix union looks like it’s on its last legs and their contract is reportedly unlikely to be renewed; every comedian worth their TV special has been poking fun of the royal exiles".

"Hollywood supremos have taken aim at them, with them famously labelled 'f****** grifters'; the Californian paparazzi now seem to be stalking them like a tenacious midge going after a fly-fishing Prince Andrew; Harry has become the first member of the royal family to take the stand in more than 130 years, an experience that reportedly left him close to tears; and all the while, not a single big name has popped up to offer some sort of rallying cry or defence of them.

How much can any two people, even ones with vast estates, more loos than common sense and hot and cold running staff take?”