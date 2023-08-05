Former 'The Kinks' keyboardist John Gosling dies

Former keyboardist for The Kinks, John Gosling, has died. He was 75.

Gosling's death was announced by the group in a social media post that contained tributes to their late bandmate.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”



Gosling joined The Kinks in 1970, seven years after the band was formed.

He stayed in the group until 1978.

The band did not have a regular keyboardist before Gosling joined. Musician Nicky Hopkins often featured the group's albums before his joining.

According to a report, Gosling performed on 10 records, including 1970’s Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One and 1971’s Muswell Hillbillies during his journey with The Kinks.