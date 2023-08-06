 
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud death was not suicide, says mother

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Angus Cloud death shocked many in the entertainment industry, especially his Euphoria co-stars
Angus Cloud's death was believed to be a suicide, but his mom ruled out that he took his own life.

Lisa Cloud, the mother of the Euphoria star, took to Facebook to quash the speculations around his son's untimely death.

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one."

She added the routine of Cloud's last day was normal as usual, which she claimed did not give any sign of being suicidal.

"I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

She continued, "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life."

It is pertinent to mention here that before his death pronouncement, his mother reportedly made a “possible overdose” call to 911. 

Cloud died at the age of 25 on July 31. He played Fezco on the hit HBO show Euphoria.

