Sharon Farrell, 'It's Alive' star, breathed her last at 82

Sharon Farrell has a long career in the entertainment industry

Sharon Farrell, the titan of Hollywood, died at 82 due to natural causes on May 15.

The veteran actress' son confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, while her relatives shared the passing news on Facebook after recently discovering, per Deadline.

Born on December 24, 1940, in Sioux City, Ia., she kicked off her career with 1959's psychological thriller Kiss Her Goodbye alongside Elaine Stritch.

After 15 years of her debut, she donned the role of a wicked mutant child's mother in 1974's It's Alive. The character skyrocketed her popularity.

Moreover, the late actor also proved her acting chops in movies including, The Stunt Man, Lone Wolf McQuade, Marlowe, The Reivers and Can’t Buy Me Love.

The mother-of-one résumé also boasted a successful career in television as her popular television credits include CBS Hawaii Five-O and The Young and the Restless.

While, the deceased star last appeared in a 2014's romantic show, titled Broken at Love. for only two episodes after a long hiatus since 90s.

Besides, Farrell also counted Broadway in her experience where she was dancer at the the American Ballet Company in her early career stage.