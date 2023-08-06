 
menu menu menu

Paul Schrader blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' on FB post

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Tom Cruises Mission Impossible 7 failed to impress Paul Schrader
Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' failed to impress Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader does not shy away from calling a spade a spade as he called Tom Cruise's super-hit Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One "tiresome claptrap." 

Sharing his views on Facebook, the Master Gardener filmmaker said, "'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.' Such tiresome claptrap," adding, "There's no reason that AI, given the correct prompts, could not have written this script."

Besides, the Oscar nominee's views are well-known on the artificial technology in the entertainment industry, which may not sit well with his contemporaries.

The director predicted the technology could potentially put Hollywood writers out of their jobs.

"It's apparent that AI will become a force in film entertainment", the 77-year-old recently penned.

"Do you need a new episode of 'CSI: Vegas?' ChapchatGPT [sic] will deliver that in a matter of seconds. And it will be good, it will cull all the episodes of CSI for the last 20 years and come up with something both generic and contemporary."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’

King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’
Prince Harry is ‘really stressing’ loyal Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry is ‘really stressing’ loyal Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry can 'turn' Balmoral into ‘the Treaty of Versailles’

Prince Harry can 'turn' Balmoral into ‘the Treaty of Versailles’
Henry Cavill's swordsmanship scanned by weapons expert

Henry Cavill's swordsmanship scanned by weapons expert
Drake snubs Jake Paul, bets $250k on Nate Diaz for $1,000,000

Drake snubs Jake Paul, bets $250k on Nate Diaz for $1,000,000

'Naive' Prince Andrew was warned 'not to' give Newsnight interview

'Naive' Prince Andrew was warned 'not to' give Newsnight interview
Sharon Farrell, 'It's Alive' star breathes her last at 82

Sharon Farrell, 'It's Alive' star breathes her last at 82
Leah Remini set to 'drag' Tom Cruise in Church of Scientology row

Leah Remini set to 'drag' Tom Cruise in Church of Scientology row
Prince William, Kate have left Prince Harry, Meghan 'in shade', winning PR

Prince William, Kate have left Prince Harry, Meghan 'in shade', winning PR