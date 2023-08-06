Paul Schrader blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' on FB post

Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' failed to impress Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader does not shy away from calling a spade a spade as he called Tom Cruise's super-hit Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One "tiresome claptrap."

Sharing his views on Facebook, the Master Gardener filmmaker said, "'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.' Such tiresome claptrap," adding, "There's no reason that AI, given the correct prompts, could not have written this script."

Besides, the Oscar nominee's views are well-known on the artificial technology in the entertainment industry, which may not sit well with his contemporaries.

The director predicted the technology could potentially put Hollywood writers out of their jobs.

"It's apparent that AI will become a force in film entertainment", the 77-year-old recently penned.

"Do you need a new episode of 'CSI: Vegas?' ChapchatGPT [sic] will deliver that in a matter of seconds. And it will be good, it will cull all the episodes of CSI for the last 20 years and come up with something both generic and contemporary."