Prince Harry can 'turn' Balmoral into ‘the Treaty of Versailles’

Prince Harry has reportedly been feeling the ‘ground shift as of late’ when it comes to his ‘open invite’ to Scotland for the annual holiday.

Insights into the King’s changing relationship with Prince Harry has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “One of the curious paradoxes of the royal family is that combined they are worth billions, and yet they holiday like a clutch of repressed lay vicars on fixed incomes.”

“No bikinis or drinks with miniature parasols or breaks that involve getting Ambre Solaire all over the latest Daniel Silva novel, no siree.”

“Whether it’s tradition or penny-pinching or just the habit of decades, it’s nearly that time of year again, when the House of Windsor flocks to northern Scotland to tramp across moors and endure midge bites for their annual summer ‘holiday’.”

“Every HRH worth their coronet and plenty who are not are set to turn up, and thus we get to the same sticking point that royal writers have been asking for five long years now: what about Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?”

This question has also been dubbed “idiotic” by Ms Elser because Prince Harry has seemingly received his open invite already.

“That said, it is ‘certainly not expected’ that Harry and Meghan will accept and turn up with their children and a set of co-ordinating handmade Burberry kilts .”

Before concluding Ms Elser also said, “Even two months ago, the very notion of Harry and Meghan setting foot anywhere north of the Firth of Forth would have been risible, but it feels like the ground has shifted of late, so it’s worth asking the question, could or would they ever take Charles up on a Balmoral stay?”

Because “if ever there was going to be some sort of royal equivalent of the Treaty of Versailles, the King’s private Scottish estate would make a lot of sense for a face-to-face meeting.”