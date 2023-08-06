 
Anti-monarchy group launches new campaign against royal family

August 06, 2023

Anti-monarchy group Republic has launched new campaign against King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family.

The campaign has been launched after reports the British government plans to increase King Charles and the royal family's grant by 45 percent to £125 million in 2025.

The anti-monarchy group took to Twitter and shared a link requesting its supporters to ask their MPs to call on the government to stop the increase in the Sovereign Grant and to scrap the grant system.

Sharing the link, the Republic tweeted, “More than 750 people have written to their MP in the last hour, asking them to speak up on the £45m increase to the sovereign grant.

“Use our simple form to contact your MP, whoever they are, whatever they think about the monarchy. #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

According to a report by the Guardian, British royals annual budget, known as the sovereign grant, is pegged against the profits from a national property portfolio called the crown estate.

