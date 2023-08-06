New Jeans’ songwriter talks about avoiding mature themes in their music

New Jeans’ songwriter Erika de Casier talks about avoiding mature themes in their music

K-pop group New Jeans’ songwriter Erika de Casier discussed avoiding mature concepts in their music due to the members’ ages. Erika has credits for all the songs on their new comeback, Get Up, excluding the interlude.

The album has been performing exceptionally well, sweeping domestic charts and debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project was a step out of Erika’s comfort zone, as it was her first time writing for an artist besides herself. “It was really freeing to write for another artist because it lets you put yourself aside in another way.”

When referring to the lyrics in the song New Jeans, she explained that they “kind of reminds me of those games that you play when you’re a kid in the courtyard? Like a playful song to bring people together.”





She added that they had to keep the girls’ ages in mind when writing: “When writing for NewJeans, we knew that they’re young girls,” and that her team “had a lot of conversations about how we didn’t want the lyrics to be super explicit.”

She added: “We just wanted it to be for them, because it’s their songs.”