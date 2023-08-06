Sabrina Carpenter's and David Dobrik spotted celebrating after Lollapalooza

Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik were first linked together in February

Following her electric performance at Lollapalooza, Sabrina Carpenter, 24, continued the festivities into the early hours with YouTuber David Dobrik.

An exclusive insider revealed to Page Six that the duo headed to Tao Chicago, where renowned producer Metro Boomin was set to perform.

Taking a prime spot near the stage, the Looking at Me singer and David shared a booth with friends, immersed in laughter and conversation. Before Metro Boomin's performance, the pair captured candid moments, flashing smiles and engaging in friendly banter. Selfies with enthusiastic fans added to the vibrant atmosphere of the VIP area.

The source recounted, "Sabrina seemed to be in really high spirits after performing at the festival earlier in the day." Her upbeat energy was evident as she embraced the celebratory mood of the evening.

Notably, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade and executives from a prominent beer company were also spotted in the VIP section, adding to the star-studded ambiance.

Carpenter and Dobrik first sparked rumors of romance in February when they were spotted together in London.

Carpenter's romantic history includes relationships with Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes, and Dylan O'Brien, while Dobrik, 27, has been linked to Liza Koshy, Olivia Jade, and Madison Beer.

During her performance at Lollapalooza, Carpenter showcased her playful side, freestyling her song Nonsense with cheeky, NSFW lyrics. "Turn that d–k to stone, call me Medusa. Choking on him need Heimlich maneuver. Sorry I don't date Lollapalooz-ers," she quipped, evoking laughs from the crowd.

The quirky song came after Shawn Mendes recently dismissed rumors of romance between the two.