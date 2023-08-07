 
Adam Lambert backs partner Oliver Gliese after trolls attack

August 07, 2023

Adam Lambert and Oliver Gilese have been dating since 2020
A homophobic storm followed under the Adam Lambert post when he shared his sweet moments with his boyfriend, Oliver Gliese, on Instagram. Now, he is brutally responding to the haters.

The singer called out the trolls on his Instagram Story, saying, "Oli and I had a fun night out! Rare to encounter paps in WEHO, so retro."

"Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments. Also appalled to see the obnoxious homophobia and ignorance plaguing people [right now]," the 41-year-old continued.

"We are very happy together, and if the haters don't like it, we really don't give a ****," If I Had You crooner said.

Following Lambert's flak, his boyfriend since 2020, Gliese also ripped apart the trolls with his statement on the platform.

"Let's just highlight how disgusting people are in comments sections," he continued.

"And then we can all ask ourselves why people in the spotlight end their life too soon, are on antidepressents, have low self-esteem, dieting etc. Kindness never killed anyone!"

