Kim Kardashian lobbies for C-Murder release, the rapper reacts

C-Murder was sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder in 2009

Kim Kardashian is fighting for the cause of freeing innocent prisoners. And she believed C-Murder was one of them who was found guilty of murdering a teenager two decades ago. Now, he is thanking the aspiring attorney for her sincere efforts.

Extending his gratitude on Instagram Friday to the reality star after she shared an update about his case.

“It’s been a fight, and long journey for Justice,” he penned.

“Thank you @kimkardashian [praying hangs emoji] and EVERYONE involved over the years (praying, advocating and believing) in my innocence.”

Earlier, the SKIMS mogul posted an update about the efforts to secure the 52-year-old release from Louisiana prison.



She added the two men walked back from their statements as she claimed they were given under duress.

The American Horror Story star claimed the development was significant and that no direct evidence is present to implicate the rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, in the crime.

"There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot,” she continued.

“Rather than search for the real perpetrator of the crime, the local sheriff’s office zeroed in on proving a case against Mr. Miller," adding, "The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003.”

“The State’s case was minimal, limited to the now recanted testimony of Darnell and Kenneth Jordan, and rather than call the five defense witnesses who testified at the first trial that Mr. Miller was not the shooter, trial counsel played the audio of their testimony for the jury."

Kardashian announced to advocate for the C-Murder's innocence in 2020 as he was convicted by a jury some 14 years ago for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomes at a Louisiana nightclub in 2002.