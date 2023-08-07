Prince William reacts as England reach Women’s World Cup quarter-final

Prince of Wales, Prince William has sent best wishes to England team as they defeated Nigeria on penalties to reach Women's World Cup quarter-finals.



England beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the Women´s World Cup after their last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning kick in the shoot-out to take European champions England, who had Lauren James sent off in normal time, through to a last-eight tie against Colombia or Jamaica.

The team Lionesses shared the breaking news on its official Twitter handle.

Reacting to it, Prince William said, "Well done @Lionesses! It was hard-fought but now we're on to the quarter-finals. Good luck."

The future king became president of the Football Association back in 2006 and has been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women’s football.

He had also visited their training ground ahead of the World Cup.