Prince William reacts as England reach Women’s World Cup quarter-final

By
Web Desk

August 07, 2023

Prince of Wales, Prince William has sent best wishes to England team as they defeated Nigeria on penalties to reach Women's World Cup quarter-finals.

England beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the Women´s World Cup after their last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning kick in the shoot-out to take European champions England, who had Lauren James sent off in normal time, through to a last-eight tie against Colombia or Jamaica.

The team Lionesses shared the breaking news on its official Twitter handle.

Reacting to it, Prince William said, "Well done @Lionesses! It was hard-fought but now we're on to the quarter-finals. Good luck."

The future king became president of the Football Association back in 2006 and has been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women’s football.

He had also visited their training ground ahead of the World Cup.

