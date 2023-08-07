Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker show off custom Barbie-themed Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show off custom Barbie-themed Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian and her beau Travis Barker were seen riding around in Calabasas in their custom-made, Barbie-themed Bronco as they await the arrival of their baby. Their bright new ride is estimated to be between a whopping $250,000 and $350,000.

She donned a flowery long maxi dress which included patterns in shades of blue, black and pink as she enjoyed the summer day along with a pair of dark shades and brown sandals.

Kourtney, who proudly displayed her baby bump on her Instagram for her 224 million followers, styled her dark tresses back with a braid. Meanwhile, Travis protected himself from the sun with a bucket hat as well as a band t-shirt of the rock band The Cramps.

He paired the shirt with baggy black pants as well as a pair of Adidas sneakers with a cup of coffee in his hand. The Blink-182 member walked around the vehicle to open the door for Kourtney before he draped his arm over her shoulders.

They are preparing for the arrival of their first child as a couple, however, they have six other children from their previous partners. Travis has three other children with his former partner Shanna Moakler meanwhile Kourtney has three children as well with Scott Disick.