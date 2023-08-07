 
menu menu menu

‘We ate bananas!’: Lizzo’s old post goes viral amid harassment allegations

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Fans dig out Lizzos old post about eating bananas as she is accused of sexual harassments
Fans dig out Lizzo's old post about eating bananas as she is accused of sexual harassments 

An Instagram post from Lizzo, dated February 24th, has recently resurfaced, triggering a wave of discussions amid allegations of sexual harassment surrounding the singer.

The viral post, which originally seemed innocuous, now takes on a different context as Lizzo faces accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment by three of her former backing dancers.

The Good As Hell hitmaker vehemently denies the allegations made against her by the trio. The lawsuit claims that during their time in the Netherlands, Lizzo invited them for a night out that culminated in Amsterdam's Red Light District.

‘We ate bananas!’: Lizzo’s old post goes viral amid harassment allegations

Allegedly, the situation escalated when the 35-year-old encouraged the dancers to participate in activities involving nude performers and eating bananas protruding from their vaginas.

Ironically, the now-infamous Instagram post reads, "AmsterDAM u were incredible - we laughed we danced we sang we cried! We ate bananas! Miss you already."

One fan noted, "Well this sure aged like fine milk," while another commented, "'This aged horribly'."

Some fans directly addressed Lizzo, questioning whether the post was made before or after the alleged incidents occurred.

Lizzo, however, has not remained silent. In a statement addressing the allegations, she wrote: “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

More From Entertainment:

Heidi Klum's Diet: What she eats in a day to stay fit and fabulous

Heidi Klum's Diet: What she eats in a day to stay fit and fabulous
David Beckham joins hands with Austin Butler to remove tree from road! Watch

David Beckham joins hands with Austin Butler to remove tree from road! Watch

Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi soak up the sun in Ibiza getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi soak up the sun in Ibiza getaway
Rebel Wilson discusses raising daughter and wedding planning

Rebel Wilson discusses raising daughter and wedding planning

Prince William reacts as England reach Women’s World Cup quarter-final

Prince William reacts as England reach Women’s World Cup quarter-final
Meghan Markle betrays Hollywood with latest announcement? video

Meghan Markle betrays Hollywood with latest announcement?
Prince Harry’s brand is ‘diving head-first down a cliff’

Prince Harry’s brand is ‘diving head-first down a cliff’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Prince William? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Prince William?
King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry?

King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry?