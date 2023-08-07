Netizens react to dating allegations about Seventeen’s Joshua

Netizens react to dating allegations about K-pop group Seventeen’s Joshua

Netizens are reacting to dating allegations that Joshua from the K-pop group Seventeen is dating Korean model Cho Mi Young. Mi Young may be best known for making an appearance in the dating show Before Somerise.

The reasons for the allegations are that fans noticed that a significant number of their outfits seemed “too similar” for it to be a coincidence. Netizens soon reacted to the rumours, agreeing that there were too many similarities for it to be a coincidence.

One user wrote: “I’m usually sceptical when people throw around dating allegations due to similar outfits, but this seems a bit much…,” while another added: “I don’t think his girlfriend wanted attention. Rather I think Joshua gave her all the clothes after wearing them a few times, LOL. They look good together.”

Others took to criticizing Joshua for bringing attention to their relationship by sharing so many outfits. “If they date quietly, then the fans would turn a blind eye… The idol is thoughtless, and so is his girlfriend, LOL.”

Another questioned if the model did not have many clothes of her own: “But does the girlfriend not have her own clothes? She only wears what he gives her.”