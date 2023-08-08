King Charles knows 'money is not issue' for Andrew in keeping Royal Lodge

King Charles will not be able to drive Prince Andrew out of his Windsor abode unless his heir agrees.



The monarch of Britain, who is reportedly adamant on sending his younger brother to a smaller house in Frogmore Cottage, is keen on evacuating the Royal Lodge.

Andrew, who has lived in the cottage for 20 years, is ‘digging his heels’ to extend his stay.

Speaking about the situation, expert Robert Jonson tells Daily Express US: “The business with the Royal lodges, I think it's not going go away in the long term. But in the short term, and Sarah, Fergie having breast cancer, and she's an operation she's recovering from that.”

Jobson adds: “Prince Andrew is digging his heels in because he's paid quite a lot of money actually, for refurbishments and stuff and the fact he had a guarantee from the Queen, it's probably very unlikely that they're going to be kicking them out anytime soon.”

“When the Queen died, she would have left her other children plenty of money. I don't think money is an issue for Andrew. "

However, according to the expert, only William can drive out his uncle.

He said: “William at the moment has got Anmer Hall, he's got Kensington Palace, which cost a small fortune to renovate.

“And he's got Adelaide Cottage now, you know, the Adelaide Cottage they took on because it's a four-bedroom place, it's near a school, and it gives them a sense of normality.

“If you're going to have three houses, you don't make a big noise and say I want a grander place. So I think at the moment, he's just pretty secure in where he wants to be,” he concluded.