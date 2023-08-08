 
Meghan Markle birthday snub from Kate makes 'perfect sense': Expert

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Meghan Markle birthday snub from Kate makes 'perfect sense': Expert

Meghan Markle’s birthday snub by Prince William and Kate Middleton gives out crucial information about the rift between the trio.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 42 this month, met with mum social media accounts of all the Royal Family members who extended her birthday wishes last year.

Speaking about the situation, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes: “When Meghan turned 40, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges [William and Kate] sent birthday wishes.

"When she turned 41, the Queen did not, but the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and William and Catherine did. This year they ignored her birthday which has been represented in the press as a snub."

He said: "In reality, it lays bare the bitter rift in the Royal Family."

The expert added: "Harry's memoir Spare and the interviews he gave to promote it, have been extremely damaging to it. So have the Sussexes previous interviews, especially that with Oprah."

He then explained how the snub came as a reaction to the continual accusations from the Sussexes.

"The institution cannot rebut their accusations point by point, as well they know. However, they can place an obvious distance between them, which is precisely what they have done. This makes perfect sense."

