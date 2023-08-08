Meghan Markle, Harry going back to 'tried and tested formula' after Hollywood fail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving back to their trust sphere with a new range of career plans.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly ditching their Hollywood glamour to go back to charity.

Royal expert Natalie Oliver writes for 9Honey about a supposed new start for the couple.

"The fresh start, in the week of Meghan's 42nd birthday, is desperately needed but it begs the question, what is next for the Sussexes and do they still have the impact they once did?

"They've announced a number of calendar events, largely centred around charity.

He added: “The new focus seems to indicate their hopes of breaking into the celebrity world has failed and instead they are moving back into the trusted sphere of charitable events."

She continued: "If Hollywood is turning its back on the Sussexes, their renewed focus on charity appears to be the only avenue left for them.

"For a couple who've shunned the Royal Family and all it represents (except titles for their children), perhaps Harry and Meghan have realised they need to return to the tried and true formula employed by generations of royals before them: give back to those in need.”

She concludes: "By choosing duty over self-interest, only then, perhaps, will Harry and Meghan be able to get back on track."