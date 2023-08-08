Olympian Greg Rutherford gives update after being rushed to hospital

Olympian Greg Rutherford gives an update after being rushed to the hospital

Olympian and Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Rutherford has given his fans an update on his health after he was rushed “screaming” to the hospital. His fiancée Susie Verrill revealed that he had been clawing at his skin before he became delirious.

His symptoms were similar to that of an allergic reaction and while he is receiving treatment, he is unaware of what it was that caused the episode. He took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude to his fans for their support, saying: “Just to say a big thanks to everybody for reaching out and sending well wishes, and everything else.

I'm much better today. I still have itches on my skin but nothing obviously like yesterday at all. All the rash has gone away now which is great.

I went to see the doctor again today to get some stronger antihistamines just in case it happened again.

So it's now just going to be a case of figuring out what it was and hopefully never happening again.

But I do really appreciate everyone that's reached out to me and to Susie.

Hopefully it doesn't happen again because it was horrific, I wouldn't wish it upon anyone.”

Susie previously explained that she had to drive him to the hospital herself because the ambulances were taking up to a forty-minute wait time and after reaching the hospital he was “pumped full of steroids and antihistamines.”