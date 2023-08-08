Francia Raisa reveals she’s been diagnosed with PCOS

Actress Francia Raisa has revealed that she has been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) after celebrating her 35th birthday. She took to her Instagram to share the news while posting a picture with the author of Living With PCOS: Road To Reversal.

Posing next to Candice Craig, she wrote: "My friend wrote a book about PCOS. I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it. Thanks for this @candice."

John Hopkins Medicine explains PCOS as "a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts."

Effects of the condition can include irregular periods, infertility, extreme difficulty with losing weight, excessive body hair, male-pattern baldness and much more. The reason for PCOS is not yet known, but it can serve as an indicator of a higher risk for other conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

Candice explained that her path towards writing the book began after she was diagnosed with PCOS herself. Writing about her own health journey, she explained:

"This book is more than just words on paper, it’s my truth, my struggles, and my triumphs, wrapped in one. I remember the days when PCOS had me feeling defeated, questioning if there was any hope for change.

But in my darkest moments, I found a spark that led me onto this path of healing. I literally asked you guys what you would like to know about my findings while on this journey and you told me what you need so I put it all in one place for you. This is something I wish I had when 1st being diagnosed."