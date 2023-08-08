Grimes lands in hot water for supporting Lizzo amid assault allegations





Grimes is facing criticism for expressing her endorsement of Lizzo, following allegations of sexual harassment made against the Truth Hurts artist by three of her ex-dancers.

“I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. Mebe [sic] s—t is bad,” Grimes wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

“But loyalty matters to me,” she continued.

“Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was ‘cool,’ and she checked in [on] me when no one cared.”

“I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents.”

The singer reiterated the same sentiments in a second tweet, writing: “Lizzo was nice to me before elon when she blew up and I was still indie as f—k. She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt [sic] either of us.”

“She checked in while I was cancelled a f while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn’t want the association, she was kind when was only a liability to her. I respect that hardcore. That’s a good person.”

This landed the Canadian singer in hot water and netizens flooded the post with criticism.

“Grimes it’s because you’re rich and wealthy and have influence, Lizzo is a classist abuser who doesn’t believe people ‘on her level’ deserve respect,” one person noted.

“lol grimes you’re so over. just because your experience with someone was great (probably due to your relations and fame) it doesn’t mean people didn’t have bad experiences with lizzo. a grimes think piece isn’t gonna sway me away from countless victims who have said otherwise,” wrote another.

“Nah she’s toxic,” wrote a third user.

However, some users also appreciated the singer for speaking out in favor of a good friend, calling her “brave.”

“Loyalty is so important,” one user wrote.

“publicly defending your friends against unsubstantiated rumors when you’re guaranteed rebuking for doing so is brave and loyal. lots of respect,” another user wrote in support of the artist.