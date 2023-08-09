 
menu menu menu

Lizzo's Instagram follower count drops by 220,000 following sexual harassment allegations

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Lizzo's Instagram follower count drops by 220,000 following sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo has reportedly lost thousands of followers on her Instagram account following the sexual harassment allegations. It was reported that till now the singer has lost almost an eye-watering 220,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans appear to be cutting off Lizzo since the allegations surfaced as she previously had 13.5 million followers on her Instagram page, which are reduced to 13.3 million now.

MainOline cited the data from a statistics website in their report about the mass unfollowing of the star.

A lawsuit was filed against the 35-year-old Grammy winner artist by her former dancers accusing the singer of sexual harassment, discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

Taking to Instagram, Lizzo posted her response denying all allegations, adding that the last few days had been gut-wrenching, difficult and disappointing for her.

The star continued, "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

She added that she preferred not to respond to allegations usually, but the allegations, questioning her work ethic were too outrageous to not be addressed.

Last week, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis – the three dancers behind the lawsuit – shared their ‘disappointment’ over Lizzo’s statement about the claims, reports Metro.

In the lawsuit filed against Lizzo, the dancers are seeking damages for unpaid wages, emotional distress and loss of earnings. 

More From Entertainment:

Nelly and Ashanti fuel romance rumors as they cuddle up singing Usher

Nelly and Ashanti fuel romance rumors as they cuddle up singing Usher
Prince Harry 'melting' by 'celebrity-style attention' in Japan

Prince Harry 'melting' by 'celebrity-style attention' in Japan
Kate Middleton's video becomes most viewed content on Wimbledon pages video

Kate Middleton's video becomes most viewed content on Wimbledon pages

Kanye West changes shirt on street in Italy before surprise set at Travis Scott's show video

Kanye West changes shirt on street in Italy before surprise set at Travis Scott's show
BTS’ Taehyung reveals track list, release date for his solo

BTS’ Taehyung reveals track list, release date for his solo
Ciara reveals pregnancy with black and white dance video

Ciara reveals pregnancy with black and white dance video

EXO’s Baekhyun starts his own agency

EXO’s Baekhyun starts his own agency
Sunny from Girls’ Generation to leave SM Entertainment

Sunny from Girls’ Generation to leave SM Entertainment

‘Life is TRULY about relationships’: Tom Brady shares wholesome pics amid Irina Shayk romance

‘Life is TRULY about relationships’: Tom Brady shares wholesome pics amid Irina Shayk romance