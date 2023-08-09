Lizzo's Instagram follower count drops by 220,000 following sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo has reportedly lost thousands of followers on her Instagram account following the sexual harassment allegations. It was reported that till now the singer has lost almost an eye-watering 220,000 followers on Instagram.



Fans appear to be cutting off Lizzo since the allegations surfaced as she previously had 13.5 million followers on her Instagram page, which are reduced to 13.3 million now.

MainOline cited the data from a statistics website in their report about the mass unfollowing of the star.

A lawsuit was filed against the 35-year-old Grammy winner artist by her former dancers accusing the singer of sexual harassment, discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

Taking to Instagram, Lizzo posted her response denying all allegations, adding that the last few days had been gut-wrenching, difficult and disappointing for her.

The star continued, "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

She added that she preferred not to respond to allegations usually, but the allegations, questioning her work ethic were too outrageous to not be addressed.



Last week, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis – the three dancers behind the lawsuit – shared their ‘disappointment’ over Lizzo’s statement about the claims, reports Metro.

In the lawsuit filed against Lizzo, the dancers are seeking damages for unpaid wages, emotional distress and loss of earnings.