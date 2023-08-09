Gisele Bündchen says 'breakups are never easy’ while discussing Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen opened up about coping with her very public and heartbreaking divorce from partner of 13 years, Tom Brady, months after separation.

The Brazilian beauty delved into how challenging life becomes after breakups while discussing how she has remained positive throughout her public split.

In an interview with Vogue Brasil, the model said, "I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow."

"Breakups are never easy," she said before revealing that she finds solace in her children, son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian, she shares with the former NFL quarterback.

"I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams," Bündchen said of her life after calling it quits with Brady.

"I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go,” she added.

Last year in October, the model left her fans heartbroken by announcing her divorce from Brady after 13-year marriage, saying they have "grown apart."

In an interview with Vanity Fair few months later, Bündchen said she and Brady "just wanted different things” from life, adding, "That doesn't mean you don't love the person.”

“It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."