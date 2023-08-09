 
Kim Kardashian's debut as the face of Marc Jacobs evokes mixed reactions on social media

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Kim Kardashian's introduction as the fresh ambassador for Marc Jacobs stirred up a mixed response among social media users following a teaser on Tuesday.

The spotlight fell on an image that centered on her right eye and full lips, a capture executed by film director Tyrone Lebon and given its creative flair by the styling of Alastair McKimm, the creative director.

Upon the sharing of an eye-catching close-up snapshot of the 42-year-old reality TV personality on the official Instagram account of the American fashion label, netizens promptly took to expressing their viewpoints regarding her newfound role.

While the brand's namesake, Marc Jacobs himself, left a comment of 'love' beneath the post, a significant portion of fans conveyed their dissatisfaction at the sight of Kardashian's visage.

One commenter queried, "What happened to featuring other models??? Why is Kim being featured everywhere?" Another candidly admitted to hoping that the entire campaign was "some sort of jest."

Several individuals raised the question of why the brand opted not to collaborate with "authentic fashion icons" such as Victoria Beckham.

Notably, previous campaigns by Marc Jacobs have showcased renowned personalities like Paris Hilton, Winona Ryder, Pamela Anderson, and Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, also shared the image and a video capturing a man affixing posters of the campaign onto the streets.

