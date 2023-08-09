Billy Porter on Hollywood strike: Studios are 'starving me'

Billy Porter believed top execs of studios are trying to starve them out

Emmy-winner Billy Porter is committed to the cause against the alleged studios' greed, even at the cost of his own house.

Talking to the Evening Standard amid the Hollywood dual strike, the Pose star revealed he was forced to cut down on expenses to prepare for the long battle sans any key income.

“I have to sell my house,” he told the publication. “Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back [to work]," he continued.

“The life of an artist, until you make ****-you money — which I haven’t made yet — is still check-to-check.”

The Tony-winner also revealed his work on an upcoming film, and a show was halted due to the strike.

Adding, the alleged plan of the studio bosses to remove opposition by starving them, or in this case, delaying the strike.

“So to the person who said ‘we’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,’ you’ve already starved me out,” he referred to the reported scheme.

The actor also took Bob Iger, Disney's head honcho, to the cleaners after his previous statement hitting out picket line strikers.

“To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day? I don’t have any words for it, but: **** you,” the 53-year-old continued.

“That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged. I’m glad I’ve been over here. But when I go back I will join the picket lines.”

It is pertinent to mention that SAG-AFTRA's union has been on strike since July 14, while The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has since May 2.

The demands of the guilds are almost identical, demanding increased residuals, guardrails against the rising artificial intelligence, and more.