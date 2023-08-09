'A Quiet Place' announces key update amid Hollywood strike

Paramount has confirmed the developments related to 'A Quiet Place'

A Quiet Place: Day One prequel was completed before both guilds, i.e., WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that halted all work in Hollywood, Paramount confirmed.

The studio revealed it had completed a string of films before the writers and actors opted for a general strike.

In a chat with Variety, the CEO Bob Bakish said: "With respect to our film slate, the good news is we have a significant number of films on which production is complete."

Adding, "That includes 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Bob Marley,' John Krasinski's 'If,' as well as 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' and 'Dear Santa' with Jack Black."

He continued, "We also have the 'Mean Girls' musical for Paramount+. Strikes do present some marketing challenges, something we're working to assess with respect to our release strategy, but again, we're well stocked. And you heard commentary on the CBS alternate schedule, that too draws from our global multi-platform asset base and is very strong."

Helmed by Michael Sarnoski, the film is set to open in theatres on March 8, 2024.

It also starred Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Denis O'Hare, and Alex Wolff.

Earlier installments follow the settings based on a post-apocalyptic world ruled by blind monsters with super-enhanced hearing that puts a family's survival in danger sans silence.