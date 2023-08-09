Prince William viewed more favourably by American women than men

The Prince of Wales is the No.1 public figure a majority of Americans feel good about and that Republicans and Democrats can agree on, according to a new Gallup poll.



The new Gallup poll suggests the U.S. may need to look beyond its borders to find public figures that a majority of Americans feel good about and that Republicans and Democrats can agree on.

The United Kingdom’s Prince William emerges as the strongest candidate to serve this U.S.-unifying role.

His 59% favorable rating from Americans is the highest of 15 prominent figures rated, essentially tied with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 57%.

Prince William is the next-most politically unifying figure in the poll, as more than six in 10 Republicans (65%) and Democrats (63%) view him favorably.

His rating from independents is slightly lower, at 54%, at least partly related to independents’ skewing younger than partisans. While William receives majority support from middle-aged and older adults, 38% of those aged 18 to 34 view him favorably, reflecting both relatively high unfavorable and high no opinion ratings from this group.

William is also viewed more favorably by American women (69%) than men (50%).

The reasons for this may stretch back to the greater sadness women felt over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Memories of her may also explain older Americans’ greater affinity for William.

In addition to Charles’ recent coronation and the Windsor family rift, William has been in the news in his own right for his charitable work, focused primarily on the environment and homelessness.