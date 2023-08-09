Ryan Gosling’s daughters Esmeralda, Amada ‘love’ his ‘goofy’ dad attitude





Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are cherishing precious moments with their daughters, according to a source. The couple, known for being hands-on parents, often enjoy family time with their girls, eight-year-old Esmeralda Amada and seven-year-old Amada Lee.

The source revealed that when Gosling is not working, he lets himself be his fun and goofy self, much to the delight of his daughters.

"When they are not working, they are all about their girls," the insider continued. "Ryan is such a fun dad. He is goofy and his girls love it."

"He takes them out by himself for various activities. As a family, they enjoy visiting the desert and the beach. They are a very active family. Eva and Ryan seem happy. They tend to be flirty and hold hands. It's cute."

Recently, Mendes took to Instagram to share her household's rules regarding social media.

In a video where she can be seen shaking her head disapprovingly. "When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi ."

The Ghost Rider star later engaged with social media users who commented on her parenting style, acknowledging that “it's gonna get harder as they get older.”

The actress, 49, emphasized her stance, stating “ ...In my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."