 
menu menu menu

US poll results called Prince William's triumph

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

US poll results called Prince Williams triumph
US poll results called Prince William's triumph  

Americans have shown an unusual bipartisan affinity for UK royals, with both Prince William enjoying high favorability ratings among Republicans and Democrats alike.

According to the new Gallup poll, the Prince of Wales is the No.1 public figure a majority of Americans feel good about and that Republicans and Democrats can agree on.

Commenting on the Gallup poll result, Axios wrote that the agreement is a rare occurrence in U.S. polls.

The poll results have been called a triumph for Prince William and Kate Middleton's PR team by the supporters of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"I’m sure Wills is super happy about having a political future in the USA — it will be useful to him when they finally abandon all their duties in the UK," said a royal observer sarcastically.

William's 59% favorable rating from Americans is the highest of 15 prominent figures rated, essentially tied with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 57%.

Prince William is the next-most politically unifying figure in the poll, as more than six in 10 Republicans (65%) and Democrats (63%) view him favorably.

 I’m sure Wills is super happy about having a political future in the USA — it will be useful to him when they finally abandon all their DUTIES in the UK

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and William accused of gaslighting ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Kate Middleton and William accused of gaslighting ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Child rapper and social media star Lil Tay dies at 14

Child rapper and social media star Lil Tay dies at 14

Meghan Markle sings at Taylor Swift performance during Eras Tour

Meghan Markle sings at Taylor Swift performance during Eras Tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘turned corporate’: ‘Sold their souls’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘turned corporate’: ‘Sold their souls’
Ryan Gosling’s daughters Esmeralda, Amada ‘love’ his ‘goofy’ dad attitude

Ryan Gosling’s daughters Esmeralda, Amada ‘love’ his ‘goofy’ dad attitude

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘faking’ candid lovey-dovey image video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘faking’ candid lovey-dovey image
Video shows Henry Cavill 'breaking his neck' to see Shakira video

Video shows Henry Cavill 'breaking his neck' to see Shakira

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘break into the celebrity world has ‘failed': 'Hopes dashed'

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘break into the celebrity world has ‘failed': 'Hopes dashed'
Video: When Prince Harry is asked to show his wedding ring in Japan video

Video: When Prince Harry is asked to show his wedding ring in Japan