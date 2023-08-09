US poll results called Prince William's triumph

Americans have shown an unusual bipartisan affinity for UK royals, with both Prince William enjoying high favorability ratings among Republicans and Democrats alike.

According to the new Gallup poll, the Prince of Wales is the No.1 public figure a majority of Americans feel good about and that Republicans and Democrats can agree on.



Commenting on the Gallup poll result, Axios wrote that the agreement is a rare occurrence in U.S. polls.

The poll results have been called a triumph for Prince William and Kate Middleton's PR team by the supporters of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"I’m sure Wills is super happy about having a political future in the USA — it will be useful to him when they finally abandon all their duties in the UK," said a royal observer sarcastically.



William's 59% favorable rating from Americans is the highest of 15 prominent figures rated, essentially tied with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 57%.



Prince William is the next-most politically unifying figure in the poll, as more than six in 10 Republicans (65%) and Democrats (63%) view him favorably.

