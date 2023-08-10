Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, returns to Instagram

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is now opening up to the world as she reactivated her Instagram account which appeared to be deactivated following her marriage with the rapper earlier this year (2023).



The model hasn't posted anything new on her social media page since September 5, 2022, but her account that she has made public now does give insight into her artistic perspective alongside containing a few of her snaps.

According to MailOnline, her official page @biance.censori is garnering a lot of attention from fans as her follower count has risen to more than 31k.



Her Instagram page mostly provides an overview of her life before Kanye. The last post on her page features her in a chainmail bikini while attending the Burning Man in Nevada last year.

Though her post is from last year, fans have flooded the comment section of the picture in the last few hours after she reactivated her account on August 10, 2023.

Most of the posts on her page feature Bianca's artistic perspective and contain photos of artwork, 3D jewellery she had printed, and a modern concrete structure she dubbed as 'sexy architecture.'

Bianca married Kanye West in a private ceremony earlier this year (2023) with their nuptials coming mere weeks after the finalization of divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.