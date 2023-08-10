Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper embrace fitness routine

On Wednesday evening, Victoria Beckham had some company as she engaged in an intense workout session at the gym.

Joining her was Bobby Rich, a performance coach and personal trainer who is also a close family friend. Notably, Bobby Rich is the mastermind behind Victoria's newly adopted strength-focused exercise regimen.

What made the workout even more special was the presence of her daughter, Harper, who seemed to take on the role of her own version of "Sporty Spice."

A glimpse into this dynamic duo's training session was shared by Victoria on her Instagram account. In a brief video clip, the former Spice Girl, aged 49, showcased herself and Harper diligently following Bobby Rich's training instructions, despite being in different locations.

The workout routine involved Victoria, a mother of four, performing a series of standing cable chops. Meanwhile, her 12-year-old daughter, Harper, was stationed a short distance away from her on a separate cable machine, actively participating in the session.

In a lighthearted caption accompanying the video, Victoria Beckham playfully highlighted Harper's involvement, referring to her as her "little gym partner on the cable machine!!"

Earlier in the day, Harper exhibited more than just an interest in adopting her mother's health-conscious lifestyle. Stepping out in Miami, the young girl flaunted a £2,200 Goyard handbag, a fashion accessory favored by A-list celebrities due to its exclusivity. Notably, Goyard's latest models are solely accessible through in-person purchases at their boutiques.

As Harper joined her parents and 18-year-old brother Cruz on their luxurious yacht, her cheerful demeanor was evident. The young girl seemed to be enjoying herself thoroughly, showcasing her sense of style and high spirits while partaking in the family's yacht outing.