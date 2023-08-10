Internet is puzzled as Lil Tay’s family declared her dead but police have NO record

The internet is puzzled as Lil Tay’s family declared her dead but the police have NO record

The internet is left in confusion as young media personality Lil Tay and her brother were reported dead by their family but the authorities have no record of the incident. A mysterious post came out yesterday that claimed the siblings have passed away.

How It Started

The young girl rose to fame at a young age after she began to appear in videos where she made a show out of being flashy, dropping expletives and a rebellious attitude. The Canadian rapper initially began posting content when she was nine years old and quickly achieved three million followers on Instagram.

Not long after, things took a turn for the worse when her family was accused of exploiting her. Soon enough, her rapidly flourishing career came to a mysteriously abrupt stop.

The Sudden News

After five years of inactivity, the internet was left shocked by the sudden news about the death of the now 14-year-old on her previously silent Instagram page. The post claimed that Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, along with her 21-year-old brother Jason Tian, have sadly passed away.





However, the authenticity of the statement is being brought into question as the internet grows suspicious over the news, wondering if it can truly be believed. The post offered no hint as to the identity of the poster, only informing her followers of her passing and not much else.

It seems as if it had been made by a family member, although it is unclear if it is her mother or father who made it, as they are separated.

Mysterious Circumstances

To add fuel to the fire, Lil Tay’s former manager Harry Tsang questioned the authenticity of the post, wondering about the mysterious circumstances surrounding it.

Further muddying the waters, law enforcement in both her birthplace Vancouver and her last place of residence, Los Angeles, claims that they have no record whatsoever of Lil Tay and her brother’s death.

Her father, Christopher Hope, has refused to confirm the teenager’s passing upon being contacted.

Past Controversies

The youngster became a part of a major controversy back in 2018 after allegations came out that she was being exploited by her brother and mentally and physically abused by her father.

Her mother ended up losing her job as a real estate agent after Lil Tay began to post content in luxury cars and houses which likely were owned by her mother’s clients. She moved from Canada to Los Angeles when she was only nine after beginning to post videos.

She appeared on Good Morning America to defend herself and her family, insisting: “No one is forcing me to do this. It's not true that [my family] wants to make money off of me.”

She also spoke to The Daily Mail, saying she did her “wild stunts” to motivate people watching her. “I know what I’m saying, I know what I’m doing. And to me, swearing isn’t something negative, it’s something positive to me. It helps me get motivation.”

She again insisted that she was not being taken advantage of by her family. “I’m an independent person so I do it all myself.”