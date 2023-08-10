Johnny Hardwick dies, cause of death remains unknown

American comedian and voice actor Johnny Hardwick has died at the age of 59.

According to the local media, police was called to the actor's home in Texas on Tuesday for a welfare check; the police discovered his body.

TMZ reported that Johnny was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no foul play suspected.

His cause of death remains unknown.

Known for his role as the character Dale Gribble on "King of the Hill", Johnny was awarded one primetime Emmy award and was nominated for an additional three during his run as the character.

Johnny was also a voice actor for the movie "Natural Selection" in 1999 and a producer for the film "Shadows of Sofia" in 2019.

Born in Austin, Texas Johnny graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock with a degree in journalism. After he graduated, he worked as a bartender in blues bars until he rose to fame as a stand-up comedian when he landed his first set on "The Jon Stewart Show."

