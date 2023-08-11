 
Princess Diana had second 'secret' dress on King Charles wedding

By
Web Desk

|August 11, 2023

Princess Diana had a spare wedding dress to make up for unforseen circumstances.

The former Princess of Wales, who tied the knot with King Charles, had a back up outfit for her big day.

Designer Elizabeth Emanuel, who has the privilege to sit with Diana to create her wedding dress, told Hello! that “fortunately” the “spare wedding gown” was never used.

The 70-year-old said: "People always ask you what it was like. It was similar in certain respects and both had the big skirt, but everything else was different.”

Speaking further about the dress, the designer added: “It was really just a backup to the original and I don't know where it went. It just disappeared.”

Princess Diana seemingly had a knack about fashion and famously tried different styles on her children- Prince Harry and Prince William.

