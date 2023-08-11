Former 'X Factor' winner James Arthur opens up about wearing a beanie in summer

The former X Factor winner James Arthur recently revealed the reason behind wearing a thick woollen hat in the scorching heat of summer.

Arthur revealed he was forced to wear a large beenie following the mocking of his shaggy hairstyle by cruel internet trolls.

The 35-year-old TV star appeared on Thursday's This Morning show wearing a thick woollen beanie and insisted that his cap wasn't a fashion choice for him.

Former 'X Factor' winner James Arthur opens up about wearing a beanie in summer

He said, "I have decided to put my hair under the cap so that people can listen to me rather than comment on my hair."

In conversation with the hosts of the show Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson, Arthur recalled his battle with depression and revealed that he feel's to be in a good place now.

He also talked about the pressure of fame, adding that while fame gave him an incredible career, it was also traumatic as it became like a pressure pot, reports Dailymail.

Responding to a question seeking advice for people, who appear in talent competition TV shows, Arthur said there is no particular handbook for anyone, adding that many people are like him who come from nothing and are not prepared to deal with the pressure of fame.

Arthur added that he wanted to be a singer-songwriter and has unwavering belief in his music. He appeared to be hopeful that his music would take him somewhere good.