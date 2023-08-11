Rami Malek locks lips with Emma Corrin, confirms new romance a week after split

Rami Malek and The Crown star seemed to have confirmed their relationship after they locked lips while out for lunch.

The loved-up duo was spotted at Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, Kent, where eyewitnesses saw them kissing and mingling with each other.

Malek and Corrin first sparked relationship rumours after they were photographed together close at Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park concert in London on July 8.

According to a report published by The Sun, the actors have been enjoying a string of "loved-up dates" ever since Malek parted ways from Lucy Boynton.

An eyewitness told the publication that Malek and Corrin, who identify as non-binary, "were very passionate and looking into each other's eyes" during their date.

"They kissed and didn't seem to mind who could see," the insider added. "Rami and Emma just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else."

Malek parted ways with Boynton after a five-year relationship earlier this year, as per the outlet, however, the news of their breakup made way to the media last week.

Speaking of their split, an insider said, "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart."

"They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work. Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself.

Talking about his July date with Corrin, the insider said, "He asked Emma [Corrin] to join him to watch Bruce at BST last month and they had a great time. Rami is enjoying life and living it up."