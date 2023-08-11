Sydney Sweeney settles debate on 'Euphoria' & 'The White Lotus' role

Sydney Sweeney was asked the question to reveal her favourite character between the two hit HBO shows

Sydney Sweeney was given a choice to choose between two of her famed on-screen characters in Euphoria's Cassie or The White Lotus's Olivia?

The actor told Variety she would take a teenage adult drama role over the dark comedy show.

"Olivia is a fun, snarky character," she added.

"But Cassie challenges me in so many different ways because she is such a character. As an actor, that that's so much fun to play because you go to these places, you may never have gone to before."

In the hit HBO show, the 25-year-old starred as Cassie, the older sister of Lexi (Maude Apatow).

Meanwhile, in the streamer's other critical-acclaimed series, she donned the role of Olivia Mossbacher.

Sweeney's meticulous performance in both series bagged her Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Besides, her credits also included Silver Lake and Quentin Tarantino'sTarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Previously, the brunette actor also opened up about the negative effects of social media.

Appearing on the WrapWomen's UnWrapped podcast, she said, "For me, people don't have the full story, they see a picture, and that is it. Or they see one quote and not the context behind a conversation that you have with somebody."

Adding, "And there's so much that can just be misconstrued and spun for someone else's agenda. And nobody actually, I think, even wants to listen to the truth. So you just got to kind of take it."