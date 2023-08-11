Prince Harry still facing deportation woes: ‘Make it as swift as possible’

Experts have just voiced fears surrounding the very real threat Prince Harry is in store for when it comes to deportation possibilities.

These fears have been voiced by the director of a think tank who believes a Republican president may end up going through with this, if any lies are caught on the Duke’s intake form.

This is due to the fact that Prince Harry has admitted to using multiple types of drugs in his memoir Spare; from cocaine to cannabis and magic mushrooms.

The think tank, The Heritage Foundation is currently demanding the royals’ paperwork despite the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s bid to keep them under wraps.

As part of their initiative, they have Florida representative Greg Steube making the demands.

This is being made possible because of the Substance and Possession Abuse Restrictions for Entrance (SPARE) which warns against providing false information on a visa application, given that the risk is deportation.

Nile Gardiner, from GB News discussed it all in his interview with the director of The Heritage Foundation.

“I think firstly with regard to the Biden administration, they will do all they can to try and stop the release of Harry's records,” the director said.

“Ultimately it will be decided by [the] federal judge, but if those records are released and if it is found that Prince Harry has lied on his application, there will be tremendous public pressure for Harry to be deported from the United States.”

Before concluding they also claimed, “Now, if you have a Republican president in place, you can be sure that a Republican leader would strictly enforce US immigration laws.”