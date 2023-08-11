Paris Hilton shares heartwarming video of son 'Phoenix' with matching necklace

Paris Hilton delighted her followers by sharing an endearing video featuring her infant son, Phoenix, on Thursday.

The 42-year-old celebrity took to her Instagram Story to upload a brief yet heartwarming video of her six-month-old baby comfortably seated in a car as they readied themselves to embark on a plane journey.

In the video snippet, the entrepreneur, who recently divulged her unique abilities in an extensive interview featured on the cover of Us Weekly, appeared wearing a stylish gray graphic T-shirt.

Her ensemble was complemented by a vibrant beaded pendant necklace and a black newsboy cap, which adorned her platinum blonde hair elegantly tied up in an updo.

Paris Hilton shares heartwarming video of son 'Phoenix' with matching necklace

Opting for a natural appearance, the social media influencer showcased her flawless complexion and innate beauty for their eventful day.

During the clip, the reality TV personality lovingly lifted baby Phoenix, who she shares with her spouse, Carter Reum, from the car seat to hold him close.

Phoenix, the couple's first child together, was charmingly attired in a white T-shirt paired with brown overalls. Adding to his look, the model and DJ had playfully placed a bib around his neck and a cute pink necklace, mirroring Paris Hilton's own style.

Throughout the video, Phoenix gazed inquisitively at the camera while the memoirist zoomed in to capture his expressions.

Earlier this year, Hilton surprised her fans with the announcement that she and her husband had joyfully welcomed their first child via a surrogate.