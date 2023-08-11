 
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Helen Flanagan faces backlash after revealing where she buys her kids’ shoes

Helen Flanagan faces backlash after revealing where she buys her kids’ shoes

Helen Flanagan faced criticism after she revealed where she buys shoes for her children. The 33-year-old took to her Instagram to share a touching picture of her and her daughters, seemingly unaware of the backlash that would come her way.

She wrote in the caption: “So for once I’m actually organised for back to school. Wish I actually looked so calm and put together for the school run x.

Picked up the perfect going to back to school shoes for my girls from @schuh that they both love. ( can’t cope with how cute Delilah looks on pic 3❤️… how is she not going into reception and into year one).

I always buy my kids shoes from @schuh #wewearschuh #AD.”


Her little ones, five-year-old Delilah and eight-year-old Matilda stood next to their mom in their uniforms, ready for going back to school. Soon after she posted the image, people in the comments section took to criticising her for her shopping choices.

Matilda donned a pair of Doc Martens which cost on sale around £119 meanwhile Delilah wore New Balance PE trainers which come up to £30.

One user commented: “Literally using your kids to shill, absolutely shameless behaviour. No doubt to pay for some more lip fillers or some other nonsense for your continuing quest to be somebody,” while another added: “You're organised because it’s been gifted.”

Some users took to defending her, as one fan wrote: “Everyone has to make a living… But maybe Helen is really happy with these type of shoes and wants to share with her fans… Please do not forget that Helen is a long standing child actress who worked hard in her career to get her to where she is now…”

