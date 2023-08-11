Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother

Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrated his 40th birthday with his brother

Chris Hemsworth showed off his toned figure while going for a surf with his brother Liam Hemsworth on the morning of his 40th birthday. Also joined by their friend, Owen Wright, the three shared a laugh in the car park before heading to the beach.

Owen appeared to gift Chris with a copy of his own autobiography for his birthday as the latter was seen looking down at the book with a smile. All three then changed out of their regular clothes into wetsuits before entering the water.

Chris was then seen walking with his wetsuit half off as he carried his surfboard under his arm. His brother was not far behind as Liam too switched his outfit and showed off his muscular figure.

Chris manages to always stay in shape by adhering to a strict workout routine paired with a high-calorie diet. His routine usually grows more intense before he begins shooting for a film and recently his stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton confirmed the actor’s routine before taking on a role.

When preparing to play the stunt double for Chris for the role of Thor, Bobby had to consume a shocking 4000 calories and put on 22 pounds of muscle.