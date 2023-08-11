 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo and Han So Hee star in ad; fans ecstatic

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo and Han So Hee star in an ad and fans are ecstatic
‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo and Han So Hee star in an ad and fans are ecstatic

True Beauty actor Cha Eun Woo and My Name actress Han So Hee starred in an advertisement together and fans are ecstatic. The two actors are models for the clothing brand Giordano.

The two were seen in several scenarios in the advertisement, as they shared headphones in one scene, snapped selfies together and took a stroll in the woods.

Soon after the commercial came out, fans took to social media to express their excitement over seeing the two stars together. One user commented: “Wow, they’re a great-looking couple. My eyes are enjoying it,” while another added: “Their visual combination is crazy. Please film a drama together.”

The pair previously starred together in a promotional trailer for a webtoon, which one fan referred to, writing: “from bumping into each other at a themed party to being boyfriend and girlfriend…..we cheered. who do I have to speak to so these two can be casted in the same drama???????”

Han So Hee similarly caught the internet’s attention earlier after she starred in the music video for the song Seven by Jungkook from BTS. The music video showed the two as turbulent lovers who often clash but always return to each other as Jungkook is shown in several hilarious situations as he chases after So Hee.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’

Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’
Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans

Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans

Linda Evangelista calls herself ‘hypocrite’ as she reflects on aging and botox

Linda Evangelista calls herself ‘hypocrite’ as she reflects on aging and botox
Taylor Russell steps out after confirming romance with Harry Styles in PDA packed date

Taylor Russell steps out after confirming romance with Harry Styles in PDA packed date
Fans of BTS notice heartwarming detail in V’s ‘Rainy Days’ MV

Fans of BTS notice heartwarming detail in V’s ‘Rainy Days’ MV
Thousands sign petition against Barbenheimer trend

Thousands sign petition against Barbenheimer trend

Gisele Bündchen seen first time since ex Tom Brady’s moved on with Irina Shayk

Gisele Bündchen seen first time since ex Tom Brady’s moved on with Irina Shayk
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are down to their ‘last chance’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are down to their ‘last chance’
Seventeen’s The8 is applauded by fans for his take on interacting with fans

Seventeen’s The8 is applauded by fans for his take on interacting with fans
Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan rocks new double denim trend

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan rocks new double denim trend
King Charles shows Prince William his place with latest announcement

King Charles shows Prince William his place with latest announcement

King Charles is a ‘petty monarch’ to Prince Harry

King Charles is a ‘petty monarch’ to Prince Harry