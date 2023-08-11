‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo and Han So Hee star in ad; fans ecstatic

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo and Han So Hee star in an ad and fans are ecstatic

True Beauty actor Cha Eun Woo and My Name actress Han So Hee starred in an advertisement together and fans are ecstatic. The two actors are models for the clothing brand Giordano.

The two were seen in several scenarios in the advertisement, as they shared headphones in one scene, snapped selfies together and took a stroll in the woods.

Soon after the commercial came out, fans took to social media to express their excitement over seeing the two stars together. One user commented: “Wow, they’re a great-looking couple. My eyes are enjoying it,” while another added: “Their visual combination is crazy. Please film a drama together.”

The pair previously starred together in a promotional trailer for a webtoon, which one fan referred to, writing: “from bumping into each other at a themed party to being boyfriend and girlfriend…..we cheered. who do I have to speak to so these two can be casted in the same drama???????”

Han So Hee similarly caught the internet’s attention earlier after she starred in the music video for the song Seven by Jungkook from BTS. The music video showed the two as turbulent lovers who often clash but always return to each other as Jungkook is shown in several hilarious situations as he chases after So Hee.