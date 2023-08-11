 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are down to their ‘last chance’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘already have been expecting’ this change given their sordid relations in months past.

Claims about the ‘end of an era’ has been brought to light by Mail on Sunday’s assistant editor Kate Mansey.

She believes the removal of Prince Harry’s HRH title from the official website is a sure-fire sign that “slowly but surely, [Harry and Meghan] aren't going to be allowed back in.”

In her chat with Palace Confidential she pointed out that the Duke and Duchess should’ve surely been expecting this to come from left field at some point.

She made these admissions despite the fact that “Harry has made quite a lot of reference to the fact that he still remains in line to the throne, so...some of that might upset him, being bumped down.”

In the eyes of Ms Mansey this snub might impact the couple’s rise to fame because even with Netflix “it does feel like last chance saloon.”

Especially when one considers the fact that “They've lost the Spotify deal” and not to mention “there are [also] question marks over what their future is as media operators within Hollywood.”

“I think everyone will be watching this and there'll be a lot at stake with this project,” she later added before signing off.

