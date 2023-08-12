Jamie Foxx spotted with ex Kristin after addressing controversy

Jamie Foxx was spotted for the first time since he apologized for posting controversial remarks that were branded by some netizens to be anti-Semitic.



The Hollywood actor, who is recovering from a mysterious illness, appeared to be healthy and fit as he stepped out with ex Kristin Grannis after staying away from the spotlight for months.

Jamie shares a 15-year-old daughter, Annalise, with Grannis. He was spotted wearing a graphic-printed black sweater and paired it with joggers and white sneakers. The actor completed his look by adding a pair of sunglasses, reports Dailymail.

Kristin, 53, appeared to be wearing an orange tracksuit as she chatted with Jamie.

Jamie sparked controversy after posting a now-deleted emotional message on Instagram, which read, "They killed this dude called Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove."

The actor faced severe backlash as some of his fans branded his comments anti-Semitic.

Jamie later clarified that the post was not targeted at the Jewish community.

He cleared the air by posting an apology statement for the Jewish community, which read, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and to everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my words of choice have caused offence and I'm sorry. That was never my intent."